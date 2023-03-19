Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor is coming to an end and there aren't many more episodes left until the moment of truth arrives. Here, check out who is believed to be the lucky one.

The countdown to The Bachelor season 27 finale has begun and there are only two more episodes left for Zach Shallcross to eliminate two women and then meet the lucky one who has managed to win his heart over the course of the show.

There have been more than 20 eliminations in the eight Rose Ceremonies that have taken place so far, but during the latest previews it was the main character who has drawn the line at the intimacy he plans to have. The tension can be felt and the drama seems to be about to begin.

The next broadcast, known as Fantasy Suites Dates, will take place on ABC. In case you don't have cable, it will also be available on fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. The following day it will be available on Hulu.

Who would be the winner of The Bachelor 2023?

Style Caster and Reality Steve has not only compiled the most spicy spoilers of the season, but also has assured who would be the winner of Zach Shallcross' heart. According to the outlet, Ariel Frenkel will be the next to be eliminated, followed by Gabi Elnicki in the Final Rose Ceremony. This means that Kaity Biggar would be the lucky winner of The Bachelor 2023.