The 27th season of The Bachelor has officially begun, and viewers will follow Zack Shallcross’ quest for love. If you want to know who is the winner of the show, don’t miss this article.

Season 27 of The Bachelor is underway with Zach Shallcross as the lead. The 26-year-old is looking for a wife, and a group of women will try to prove they are his perfect match. However, only one will get a proposal at the end of the journey.

[Watch The Bachelor free on fuboTV]

The trailer for the season shows that Zach and the women will have several adrenaline-filled dates (skydiving!), romantic evenings (camping at a museum?) and, of course, the infallible hot-tub-at-random-places dates.

But not everything will be fun and laughs, as there will be misunderstandings and broken hearts. However, while it’s still early in the season, we already know which contestants will make it far in the game and even who will be the winner. So, if you’re ready to know, keep reading!

The Bachelor 2023: Who is the winner of Season 27?

Reality Steve already has all the spoilers for the season. What we know for sure is that these four girls make it to the Hometown Dates: Charity Lawson, Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, and Gabriella Elnicki.

Per the same source, the order of elimination of these four would be: Charity goes first, then Ariel and then Kaity. So, that leaves Gabriella as the one who receives Zach’s proposal. However, there isn’t a way to know what for sure happens in the last episode.

However, Zach spoke to Variety to promote the show and he, while not confirming anything, said that he is “very happy.” He also said that there’s “drama” but he is “a firm believer that you can only have that one full love.”

You can watch The Bachelor on Mondays at 8 PM (ET) on ABC or live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. You can also stream the episodes the following day on Hulu.