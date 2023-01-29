Season 27 of The Bachelor is already underway, and fans want to know which contestant will steal Zach Shallcross’ heart. Here, check out who will get sent home this week, according to Reality Steve.

After the first episode, it was clear that Zach Shallcross was the chosen Bachelor for a reason: he won’t mess around when trying to find his perfect match. The lead of Season 27 of The Bachelor said goodbye to 10 of his contestants the first night, and fans want to know who will make it or not during the second week.

The preview of this episode shows that all the remaining women will go on a date with Zach and rapper Latto, and someone will re-appear to shake things off. However, we also know that Zach will go on a one-on-one date with someone and it will take them to new heights (literally, because they will do a helicopter ride).

So, if you can’t wait to find out which women will go through, and which one will be sent home this week, you can read all the spoilers for the second episode here! We also have all the scoop of who could be the winner of Season 27 (check it out here).

The Bachelor 2023 spoilers: Who gets sent home this week?

As we said before, Zach let 10 women go in the first episode. It’s the first time that a lead eliminates so many contestants on the first night. However, the second episode will be different. Per Reality Steve, only three women will be eliminated during the second Rose Ceremony (which we expect to be this week):

Kimberly Gutierrez

Victoria Jameson

Cat Wong

You can watch the second episode of The Bachelor 2023 on Monday, January 30 on ABC at 8 PM (ET). The episode will last two hours. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which you can enjoy free for a seven-day trial.