Season 27 of The Bachelor promises to be a wild ride for Zach Shallcross. One of the contestants this season is Ariel Frenkel, and she is one to watch. Here, check out everything you need to know about her, including spoilers.

The Bachelor 2023 spoilers: Who is Ariel Frenkel and how far does she make it?

Zach Shallcross’ quest for (reality TV) love started with the 27th season of The Bachelor, and there are several contestants that have caught the attention of viewers. One of them is Ariel Frenkel, as well as Greer Blitzer.

Shallcross didn’t fool around the first night in the mansion, and he eliminated ten contestants right away. Well, he technically eliminated nine, as one decided to self-eliminate. Even from his time at The Bachelorette, he has shown he is serious about commitment.

Ariel didn’t have the best first night, at least before the show. "I missed my flight to get here, my suitcase broke, my dress even ripped!”, she told Zach after her limo entrance. "But nothing was going to stop me from coming." So, want to know more about her? Keep reading!

Ariel Frenkel from The Bachelor: Age, job, family, and social media

Ariel is a 28-year-old Marketing Executive from New York City. According to her ABC bio she is a “thrill-seeker,” and “adventurous, sophisticated, unapologetically herself and is looking for a man who can match her energy!”

Another interesting thing about her is that she comes from an Ukranian family, and she has traveled the world. According to Hey Alma blog, she also has a Jewish heritage, and she has posted about Jewish issues.

Her Instagram account is @afrenkel1, and according to her LinkedIn profile, she has a ton of experience in Marketing, as well as the entertainment industry. She graduated from The George Washington University.

Spoilers: How far does Ariel make it in The Bachelor?

Ariel is one contestant to watch this season. According to the king of spoilers, Reality Steve, she is the runner-up of the season! So, while she didn’t have much air time during the premiere, we will certainly watch more of her.