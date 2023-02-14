Charity Lawson is one of the contestants of Season 27 of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross. After several weeks, she has become one of the favorite of fans. Here, check out what we know about her and how far she makes it.

The Bachelor 2023 spoilers: Who is Charity Lawson and how far does she make it?

Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor is underway, and, as usual, the season has been very emotional, messy and dramatic. It started with 31 women, but after several weeks, that number has been reduced. However, one of the contestants that is still standing is Charity Lawson.

Charity has been a fan-favorite since day one, when she and Zach connected and even shared a first kiss. She seems to also be a frontrunner, and many people want to know how far she makes it.

After some weeks in the mansion, the Bachelor and the contestants are now traveling to Europe, and things will get interesting. Can Charity be the one woman that Zack picks? Well, here’s everything we know about her, including spoilers.

Charity Lawson’s profile: Age, job and Instagram

Charity is a 26-year-old who works as a child and family therapist in Columbus, Georgia. She graduated from Auburn University. According to her ABC bio, she “is extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives.”

Other facts about her include: her favorite movie is The Notebook, she wants to “move to Disney World one day,” and she “hopes her future husband is honest, loyal, and shares similar morals.” Her IG user is @charitylawson.

Charity’s spoilers on The Bachelor 2023

According to Reality Steve, Charity will finally get a one-on-one date with Zach during The Bachelor’s trip to Estonia. They visited the country’s capital, Tallinn and she got a rose. Actually, she made it to the final four.

Per Reality Steve, their hometown date was filmed on November 4, 2022, but sadly, no pictures were taken. However, she is eliminated after that. Zach’s top three will reportedly be Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, and Kaity Biggar, and this one is who could have won.