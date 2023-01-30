Zach Shallcross has begun his journey as the lead of Season 27 of The Bachelor. One of his contestants is Greer Blitzer, who received the First Impression Rose. Check out here more about her, such as her profile, why she was in a controversy and how far she makes it.

The Bachelor 2023 spoilers: Who is Greer Blitzer and how far does she make it?

Season 27 of The Bachelor has already started and fans can’t wait to know what will happen with Zach Shallcross. As always, viewers have their favorite contestants and one of them is Greer, who received the First Impression Rose.

Shallcross started to form “connections” early on, kissing four women during the first night. One of them was Greer. However, as we know, not always the first impression rose is a sign of success, especially on The Bachelor (although on The Bachelorette the situation is different).

Either way, we know that Zach gets a “very happy” ending, at least that’s what he said to Variety. But is Greer part of that? Check out everything you need to know about this contestant, including all the spoilers about her.

Who is Greer from The Bachelor? Age, job and Instagram

Greer is a 24-year-old from Houston, Texas. According to ScreenRant, per her LinkedIn page, she was a medical device sales representative in New York City but left the position in August 2022. She is a University of Mississippi graduate.

According to her ABC bio, she’s also “a hopeless romantic who is an absolute sucker for forehead kisses.” Meanwhile, on her Instagram page (@cheerio_greerio), where she has over 5,500 followers, she posts photos of herself in NYC, her style and more.

What is the controversy surrounding Greer?

Even before she made her debut on The Bachelor Season 27, Greer was under fire due to some tweets from 2016 in which she defended photos of a fellow white high school student who wore a blackface.

This is not the first time that Bachelor contestants have been called out for racist behaviors, most recently Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer also had to apologize for wearing blackface in the past.

In an Instagram story, Greer apologized saying, “In my past, I have made some uneducated, ignorant and frankly, wrong, comments on my social media accounts,” she wrote before bringing up the incident. “I am deeply sorry to those I have hurt, especially those within the Black community, not because these screenshots have resurfaced, but because I ever shared those harmful opinions at all.”

She concluded, “Time and age do not excuse my actions, but this is not a reflection of who I am today. I do not stand by or condone the damaging opinions and behaviors / shared during that stage of my life and will forever regret making those offensive remarks.”

The Bachelor 2023 spoilers: How far does Greer make it?

According to Reality Steve, Greer is eliminated during the Rose Ceremony #7, right before the Hometown Dates. So, she makes it pretty far. However, the Bachelor connoisseur already knows who supposedly wins the season.