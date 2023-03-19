It’s almost time for the Fantasy Suites Dates on The Bachelor Season 27. Zach Shallcross must make a decision about whom he wants to spend his life with. Check out what happens this week on the show.

After eight weeks, The Bachelor 2023 is coming to an end. Vying for Zach Shallcross’ love, there are three women left and they will be headed to Thailand for the Fantasy Suites Dates. Of course, one of them must say goodbye to the show.

Zach already met with the families of his girlfriends, and he chose to eliminate Charity Lawson after the Hometown Dates. However, Lawson was chosen as the next Bachelorette, so she is going to have another opportunity for TV love.

Meanwhile, Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar are ready to spend a night with Zach but without cameras. While Zach has been claiming that he won’t sleep with any of the women, per ABC’s previews, the Bachelor won’t keep his promise. Check out what we know.

What happens during the Fantasy Suites Dates?

As we said, ABC previewed that Zach Shallcross decided to not have intimacy with either of the three women. “I think to a lot of people, this week is viewed as sex week. I know it’s not conventional, but no sex,” Zach tells host Jesse Palmer in the trailer.

However, we also hear him tell one of the women that he didn’t stay true to that position. “I was intimate this week,” he says. We also watch Zach telling Jesse in tears, “I feel like I let myself down, and I feel like I let the women down.”

According to Reality Steve, Zach likely slept with Kaity, but he is not sure. “We already know he breaks his own promise (...) , which I assume is for Kaity, but nothing this show does in the editing is going to change the finale spoiler,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in March 2023.

On the other hand, we know that he is eliminating Ariel Frenkel. So, thatt means that Kaity and Gabi will be his final two women. If you want to know to whom he will propose, you can also check who reportedly wins the season, here.