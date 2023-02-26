Season 27 of The Bachelor will continue with the sixth episode, and there are only nine women left. Here, check out what happens after Zach Shallcross’ got Covid and more.

The 27th season of The Bachelor is moving fast and there are only 9 women left in the quest for Zach Shallcross’ love. After the lead got COVID-19 during last week’s episode, fans want to know how the rest of the season will continue and we got all the spoilers for the sixth episode.

[Watch The Bachelor free on fuboTV]

In London, Zach only had a one-on-one date with Gabi Elnicki, who got the princess treatment, including new clothes and more. However, Charity Lawson couldn’t have the date with Zach, which was a hard pill to swallow as she hadn’t had enough time with him alone.

However, per the mid-season preview, we see that he and Charity finally have their date, but of course there is a lot of drama coming as someone has to go home. Here, check out who gets eliminated this week on the Bachelor and more.

The Bachelor 2023: What happens in Estonia?

Thankfully for the girls, Zach’s isolation is over and he can have face-to-face dates again in Estonia. Charity will get her rose this week during her one-on-one, as well as Ariel Frenkel, who will also get alone time with The Bachelor.

However, someone is not going to make it: Jess Girod and Aly Jacobs, per Reality Steve spoilers. With them gone, there are only seven girls remaining, which makes sense as three are going home as we’re getting closer to the Hometown Dates.

There’s only one episode left before the Hometown Dates, then it would be time for the Fantasy Suites Dates. Of course, there’s also the Women-Tell-All special incoming. If you want to know more about how Zach’s season ends, check out more spoilers here.

Remember that you can watch The Bachelor on Mondays on ABC at 8 PM (ET), and live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.