There are only seven women left in Season 27th of The Bachelor, which means that Zach Shallcross will have to decide whose family he wants to meet in the Hometown Dates. It’s a big step and we got the scoop of what happens during episode seven.

Zach Shallcross’ “journey” for love is almost coming to an end. Season 27 of The Bachelor started with 30 women and now there are only seven contestants left. Big decisions are approaching, and hearts will be broken.

After the Covid-19 fiasco in London, Shallcross and the women returned to normality in Estonia. Well, except for Greer, who was feeling unwell (and presumably was infected too). However, she is featured in this week’s episode so she didn’t leave the show.

Charity, Kat, Ariel, Brooklyn, Kaity, Greer and Gabi will all be headed to Budapest in the last stop before Hometown Dates. So, who would leave the show and who would gain another week on The Bachelor? Check out what happens in Budapest.

The Bachelor 2023: Who is eliminated during Episode 7 in Budapest?

As fans know, only four girls will have Hometown Dates. Per the ABC logline for the episode, this week will feature “overlooks, mystical mentalists and hot air balloon rides,” but “not everyone will end up with a rose”

In this case, the girls that say goodbye to the show, per Reality Steve, are: Greer Blitzer, Katherine Izzo and Brooklyn Willie, who is eliminated during a one-on-one date. After the Hometown Dates, the Bachelor and its three finalists will be headed to the Fantasy Suites Dates.

Of course, there’s also the Women-Tell-All special incoming. If you want to know more about how Zach’s season ends, check out more spoilers here. Remember that you can watch The Bachelor on Mondays on ABC at 8 PM (ET), and live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.