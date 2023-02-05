The third week of season 27 of The Bachelor is almost here and that means that more contestants will be eliminated. Check out here all the spoilers from the upcoming episode.

Zach Shallcross’ journey on The Bachelor will continue this week with its third episode. The remaining women will try to impress the lead and earn a rose to maintain their hopes up. However, not all of them will be lucky enough to be around for another week.

According to the preview for this week’s episode, Kaity Biggar is one of the two women that will go on a one-on-one date with Zach. From what ABC showed, the two of them will spend the night at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles.

However, romance is not the only thing that fans will see. There’s more drama among contestants, more specifically between Brianna and Christina. If you want to know what will happen this week, we got all the tea.

Who will go home this week on The Bachelor?

As we said, the drama between Brianna and Christina will escalate this week. According to Reality Steve, Christina tells Brianna that the rose she received (from the After the Rose Special) wasn’t actually from Zach. While we don’t know the details, that makes her quit.

But, also, it is possible that Zach realizes Christina isn’t what he was looking for because she is eliminated. Apart from them, Bailey Brown is the other contestant to say goodbye to the show during the third Rose Ceremony.

Remember that you can watch the third episode of Season 17 of The Bachelor on Monday, January 6th at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. It will also be available the following day on Hulu.