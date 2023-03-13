It’s the eighth week of season 27 of The Bachelor, and that means that we’re close to meeting the three finalists. Check out here all the spoilers from the upcoming episode.

Zach Shallcross’ journey on The Bachelor will continue this week and it’s almost coming to an end. The four remaining women will introduce their families to the lead in a big step for all of them. Who will go home this week?

After the Hometown Dates, viewers will watch the reunion of the former Zach’s flames in the 'Women Tell All', which will have a chance to tell everything they felt about what happened during their time on the show. This episode will air on Tuesday, March, 14th.

Then, it will be the time for the Fantasy Suites Dates, in which Zach and his final three women will be headed to a vacation in a resort to see if they’re endgame or not. If you want to know which three ladies will be the fortunate ones, keep reading.

Who will go home during the Hometown Dates on The Bachelor?

During the Hometown Dates, Zach will visit each of the remaining women’s families. However, the lead will have to say goodbye to one of them and that would be Charity Lawson, according to Reality Steve’s spoilers.

What’s more, the 26-year-old will also (supposedly) be the next Bachelorette, succeeding Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. However, Reality Steve warns that anything is secure until ABC announces it.

Remember that you can watch the third episode of Season 17 of The Bachelor on Monday, March 13th at 8 PM (ET) on ABC and on Tuesday, March 14th.