The 27th season of The Bachelor is here and many fans want to know when and how they can watch all the episodes. Here, check out what we know about the schedule for the show.

The 27th season of The Bachelor is currently airing with Zach Shallcross as the lead. We first met the 26-year-old during last season of The Bachelorette, in which he self-eliminated himself after his Fantasy Suites date with Rachel Rechhia.

However, Zach is on a new quest for love. The season started with 30 women hopeful to start a new relationship with the lead. However, only one will get a proposal at the end of the season (if everything goes as planned!).

This season was filmed, according to Reality Steve, not only at the iconic Villa de la Vina mansion in Agoura Hills, California, but the contestants and the lead also traveled to exotic destinations such as the Bahamas, London, Estonia, Hungary and Thailand.

Tentative schedule for The Bachelor 2023

You can watch the show on Mondays at 8 PM (ET) on ABC, and live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial. ABC hasn’t released the full schedule for the show yet. However, using our knowledge of previous seasons, we can expect the show to have at least 10 episodes. This is the possible schedule:

January 23 - Premiere

January 30 - Second episode

February 6 - Third episode

February 13 - Fourth episode

February 20- Fifth episode

February 27 - Sixth episode

March 6- Seventh episode (Hometowns?)

March 13 - Eighth episode (Women Tell All?)

March 20 - Ninth episode (Fantasy Suites?)

March 27 - Tenth episode (Finale?)

If you want to know more about what happens this season on The Bachelor, you can check all spoilers here. Sometimes, depending on the season, the finale can be divided into two parts. We will update this article as soon as we got more information.

*This article will be updated.