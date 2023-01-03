There's a new Bachelor in town. Zach Shallcross will try to find love once again, when he starts his journey this January 23. Here, check out how much does the lead of the reality show get paid.

The Bachelor will be back on January 23 with Zach Shallcross as the lead. The show has been one of the most successful unscripted series, and it has helped launch the careers of many of the contestants and leads. But many people wonder if the Bachelor/Bachelorette get paid.

People who get into the Bachelor shows know that they have to spend several months filming, especially in the case of the lead. So, they normally have to quit their jobs. Also, many contestants have talked about how being on the franchise is basically an investment, as you have to get fancy clothes and more.

However, you also get to do some cool stuff (again, if you actually made it far) such as traveling to places such as Europe or the Bahamas, and, of course, winning sponsored deals or even becoming a celebrity. Here, check out how much does the Bachelor earned while on the show.

What is The Bachelor salary?

ABC hasn’t revealed how much they pay their leading guys. However, according to Cosmopolitan, RealitySteve revealed back in 2011 that the salary of The Bachelor was likely higher than $100,000.

This number was also confirmed by Season 14 Bachelorette contestant Jason Tratick, who revealed in May 2021 that he was offered that sum to be The Bachelor. However, it seems like this isn’t always the case.

Per Cosmopolitan, Bachelor Sean Lowe reportedly made between $75,000 and $90,000. Still, it’s a fair check. Also, the show can open doors to other gigs, such as Dancing With The Stars, for example.