The 27-year-old thearapist Charity Lawson is ready to fall in love once again. However, this time she will be the lead of The Bachelorette. Check out when Season 20 of the show premieres.

After the end of Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, fans of the franchise will surely like to know when they can watch Charity Lawson on the 20th season of The Bachelorette. The lead has already met the men who will compete for her heart, and she has already given her first impression to the press.

Lawson, 27, was the fourth finalist for Shallcross and she became one of the fan-favorite contestants during the season. However, she never saw herself as the Bachelorette, and told ET that she was “totally shocked” with the news but “so grateful and so fortunate to be here."

On her suitors, she told the outlet: "I'm a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night.” So, when will the audience meet these men and start to watch the quest for love of Lawson? Here, check out when the premiere of the show is.

When is Charity Lawson’s The Bachelorette season premiering?

Season 20 of The Bachelorette will premiere on Monday, June 26. Jesse Palmer, to no one's surprise, will return as host of the show, which started filming at the Villa de la Vina mansion in Agoura Hills, California.

Lawson, who is a therapist and lives in Georgia, has also talked about how important it is to her to become the fourth Black Bachelorette. "When I was told that I was going to be the next Bachelorette, that was one of the first things that I immediately thought of," she told ET.

"To step into this role as the fourth woman of color and the second monoracial African American Bachelorette, it's huge." Of course, this is now small deal, especially as the show once again had a racist controversy with one of the contestants, this time with Greer Blitzer.