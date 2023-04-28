The Hunger Games prequel hasn't been released yet, but its teaser has got fans going crazy. Here, check out who's behind the soundtrack and if Rachel Zegler really sings in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Soundtrack: Who is behind the songs of The Hunger Games prequel?

Lionsgate released a sneak peek of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes yesterday and fans of the classic, starring Jennifer Lawrence, are ready to learn about the origin of The Hunger Games. This time it will be Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth leading the story.

The plot is set several years before the events of the original trilogy. This time we will see a young Snow, 18 years old, who will mentor Lucy Gray Baird, who has been selected as a female tribute by District 12.

It is scheduled for release near the end of the year, November 17, 2023. In the previous editions we saw how Katniss Everdeen sang The Hanging Tree, now it's time to see what other songs will become iconic and who is behind the soundtrack...

Who wrote the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes?

Who is behind the creation of the prequel's soundtrack is Dave Cobb, who co-wrote and produced all the original songs that are performed by Rechel Zegler in the movie.

This is not the first time that the music producer has been involved in a major project; he previously worked on A Star Is Born, alongside Lady Gaga. Both worked on the song Always Remember Us This Way.

During an interview with Variety, producer Nina Jacobson praised his work and said, "Dave Cobb did the music and it's incredible. His songs are earworms. They stick in your head. They're beautiful".

Does Rachel Zegler really sing in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes?

That's right! The young actress not only sings for real in the movie, but she chose not to lip sync during filming and to sing live. So the voice we hear in the scenes, of which there are several, will be real. This is not a surprise, as Zegler used to upload covers of popular songs on YouTube, so her fans know she has a nice voice.

There was a lot of emphasis on the songs her character Lucy will perform and none of these have yet been revealed in the previews. But producer Nina Jacobson and director Francis Lawrence assured fans to prepare for something extraordinary.

Both spoke about the actress' performance and confessed to Variety that "Rachel often opted not to play and just sing it live - often after they shouted cut, people would just clap along! The big final moment...unbelievable. Her voice is amazing".