The Bear has not only been one of the best series of 2022, but it has also been renewed for a second season and it seems that it will have a prosperous future. Starring Jeremy Allen White, the story has managed to move thousands of viewers and its creator has already talked about what the new episodes will portray.

"No one is fixed and everyone is a work in progress. Every second counts. It really is a natural extension. What we talk about a lot is that winning is losing, so even though they have this new opportunity, it still creates a lot of the same problems. Season 2 is really about the opportunity to start over and what that means", Christopher Storer said.

The show is set to compete in the 2023 Golden Globes for Best Television Comedy and if it wins, it is not the first time it has received an award. It recently won the AFI award for television show of the year. Here, check out how to watch the eight episodes of the first season...

How to watch The Bear on streaming

All eight episodes of the first season of The Bear are available to watch on Hulu and new episodes of the second season will also be added to the streaming platform's catalog, which is offering a 30-day free trial and then the subscription starts at $7.99 per month.

The series portrays the life of Carmy, who is a young chef of haute cuisine, who is forced to return to Chicago after the tragic death of his brother. Once there, you should be in charge of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, your family's snack shop. Far from the comfort of your kitchen, try to adapt as quickly as possible to running a business and working alongside your new team of cooks.