‘The Bear’ was, undoubtedly, one of the best series of 2022. The FX production, available to stream on Hulu, starred Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a high-end New York chef who came back to his home in Chicago to manage his dead brother’s restaurant.

The series was praised for its realism, especially in depicting how difficult working in a kitchen can be, as well as the relationships between all the characters. Apart from White, Ayo Edebiri stands out as Sydney, a sous chef who appears to help (and sometimes frustrate) him.

The show, created by Chris Storer, will compete as best TV comedy in the upcoming Golden Globes, and recently won an AFI Award as the TV program of the Year. After such success, it’s not surprising that it has already been renewed for a second season. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Season 2 of The Bear releasing?

There’s no official date for a comeback yet. However, according to Variety, producers of the show planned out the second season at the same time as the first one, and they have a complete roadmap for the show, but they refused to say how long they’re planning it to be. Actors haven't read the scripts yet (per Variety), so it must be on pre-production stages.

What would be the plot for the second season of The Bear?

Co-showrunner Joanna Calo and Storer talked with Variety about their plans for the sophomore season. Calo said that the next chapter will be about “hospitality, taking care of others and making the cast’s lives a bit bigger,” while also going deeper in Carmy’s pain for his brother's death and his own demons.

Could Sydney and Carmy be in a relationship?

According to the actors, that isn’t part of the plan. Both White and Edebiri said that they didn’t discuss that possibility, while Storer explained that they wanted to “make something that was about friendship and a partnership.”

Who will be in the cast for Season 2?

Apart from White and Edebiri, it’s expected that the whole main cast will return including:

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, and Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, Carmy and Michael’s younger sister.