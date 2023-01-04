‘The Bear,' starring Jeremy Allen White, was one of the most popular and acclaimed series of 2022. The show won an American Film Institute Award as Best TV Program of last year, and it has earned nominations at the Golden Globes and Critic Choice Awards. It has also been renewed for a second season.
The series was created by Christopher Storer, and it follows a young chef, Carmy (White), who has to leave his high-end restaurant job in New York to go back to Chicago and manage the restaurant of his dead brother Michael.
The transition isn’t easy, and the show shines showcasing Carmy’s shock as he is trying to adjust to a new workplace in which he is, at first, not welcomed. Besides the cinematography, one of the best aspects of the series is the music. Check out the soundtrack.
The Bear Season 1 Complete Soundtrack
The series features songs from well-known bands and singers such as Pearl Jam, Counting Crows, Van Morrison and Genesis. Here, check out all the tracks that appear in every of the eight episodes of Season 1.
Episode 1
New Noise - Refused
Old Engine Oil - The Budos Band
Don't Give a Damn - Serengeti
Don't Blame Steve - Serengeti
Via Chicago - Wilco
'Bulls on Parade' for Orchestra - Walt Ribeiro
Animal - Pearl Jam
Episode 2
Rocco and His Brothers - Mi Loco Tango
Ajai Finale - Kenny Segal & Serengeti
Black Venom - The Budos Band
Have You Seen Me Lately? - Counting Crows
Saint Dominic's Preview - Van Morrison
Saints - The Breeders
Episode 3
The Dream is Always the Same - Tangerine Dream
In Too Deep - Genesis
Heat Not Heat - Serengeti
Oh My Heart - REM
Episode 4
One Fine Day - David Byrne & Brian Eno
Help Me, Rhonda - The Beach Boys
Loved By You - KIRBY
Check It Out - John Mellencamp
Episode 5
Wish I Was - Kim Deal
Da Doo Ron Ron - The Crystals
Sisyphus - Andrew Bird
Impossible Germany - Wilco
Episode 6
Call the Police - LCD Soundsystem
Beat City - The Flowerpot Men
Peace Blossom Boogy - The Babe Rainbow
Aphasia - The Budos Band
Last Train Home - John Mayer
Episode 7
Chicago - Sufjan Stevens
Spiders (Kidsmoke) - Wilco
Episode 8
Homicide - 999
Sashimi - Serengeti
New Noise - Refused
Let Down - Radiohead