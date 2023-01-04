‘The Bear’, starring Jeremy Allen White, was one of the most popular and acclaimed series of 2022. One of the best part of the show is the music that appears in it. Here, check out all the tracks.

The Bear Soundtrack: All the songs that appear on the show

‘The Bear,' starring Jeremy Allen White, was one of the most popular and acclaimed series of 2022. The show won an American Film Institute Award as Best TV Program of last year, and it has earned nominations at the Golden Globes and Critic Choice Awards. It has also been renewed for a second season.

The series was created by Christopher Storer, and it follows a young chef, Carmy (White), who has to leave his high-end restaurant job in New York to go back to Chicago and manage the restaurant of his dead brother Michael.

The transition isn’t easy, and the show shines showcasing Carmy’s shock as he is trying to adjust to a new workplace in which he is, at first, not welcomed. Besides the cinematography, one of the best aspects of the series is the music. Check out the soundtrack.

The Bear Season 1 Complete Soundtrack

The series features songs from well-known bands and singers such as Pearl Jam, Counting Crows, Van Morrison and Genesis. Here, check out all the tracks that appear in every of the eight episodes of Season 1.

Episode 1

New Noise - Refused

Old Engine Oil - The Budos Band

Don't Give a Damn - Serengeti

Don't Blame Steve - Serengeti

Via Chicago - Wilco

'Bulls on Parade' for Orchestra - Walt Ribeiro

Animal - Pearl Jam

Episode 2

Rocco and His Brothers - Mi Loco Tango

Ajai Finale - Kenny Segal & Serengeti

Black Venom - The Budos Band

Have You Seen Me Lately? - Counting Crows

Saint Dominic's Preview - Van Morrison

Saints - The Breeders

Episode 3

The Dream is Always the Same - Tangerine Dream

In Too Deep - Genesis

Heat Not Heat - Serengeti

Oh My Heart - REM

Episode 4

One Fine Day - David Byrne & Brian Eno

Help Me, Rhonda - The Beach Boys

Loved By You - KIRBY

Check It Out - John Mellencamp

Episode 5

Wish I Was - Kim Deal

Da Doo Ron Ron - The Crystals

Sisyphus - Andrew Bird

Impossible Germany - Wilco

Episode 6

Call the Police - LCD Soundsystem

Beat City - The Flowerpot Men

Peace Blossom Boogy - The Babe Rainbow

Aphasia - The Budos Band

Last Train Home - John Mayer

Episode 7

Chicago - Sufjan Stevens

Spiders (Kidsmoke) - Wilco

Episode 8

Homicide - 999

Sashimi - Serengeti

New Noise - Refused

Let Down - Radiohead