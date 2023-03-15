Nikki and Brie Bella have finally announced their farewell to WWE. The sisters, who established themselves as two of the best wrestlers, are ready to make a big change in their lives. Here, check out what's going on.

Nikki and Brie Bella are not only two of the best wrestlers in WWE, but they are also one of the best duos the company has ever had. Being among the most iconic, they have announced that they are finally ready to say goodbye to "The Bella Twins" once and for all.

During 2020 they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. However, getting such recognition is not so easy and now they are positioned next to the greatest wrestlers, such as The Undertaker, Sting, Hulk Hogan and Molly Holly.

Although neither fought actively, the duo made some sporadic but epic entrances to the rhythm of You Can Look (But You Can't Touch). The announcement of their retirement from the company was made through their joint social networks.

What happened to The Bella Twins?

The sisters have had one of the most prolific careers in WWE and although they were no longer wrestling in the ring, they still belonged to the company. However, we will finally see Nikki and Brie take a step aside and start a new episode in their lives.

Both have made the decision to no longer be The Bella Twins, whose creation was for Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon's company. Now, the stars will use their real names, in order to end one of the biggest stages of their lives.

From now on, the sisters will answer to Nikki and Brie Garcia. The announcement was published with a video of the next episode of their podcast, The Nikki and Brie Show, through their social networks.