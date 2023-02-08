The Blacklist has been on the air for almost 10 seasons and soon the new episodes will arrive, which will be the last of the story. Here, check how and when to watch them on streaming.

The Blacklist has been a hit since its premiere and is currently in its ninth season. However, NBC confirmed that season 10 will be the last season of the series for James Spader, who plays the iconic Raymond Reddington. Over the years, the team has undergone several changes, replacements and even departures.

That's why the creators are finally ready to conclude the story, especially after Megan Boone and series creator Jon Bokenkamp said goodbye to the project after the eighth season. Now, it's time to make way for the grand finale and what better way to do it than with a marathon of new episodes.

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we are honored to reach our conclusion. It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and charming Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI task force each week", confessed John Eisendrath, showrunner and executive producer of the hit series.

How to watch the final season of The Blacklist on streaming

Episodes of The Blacklist's final season will premiere on NBC and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. In addition, season nine is available to watch on Peacock's streaming platform. The premiere is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 26 at 10 PM.