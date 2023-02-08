Raymond Reddington's story on The Blacklist has finally come to an end and there will be no more episodes after season 10. Here, check out why the creators have decided to no longer continue with the hit series.

Reaching 10 successful seasons is no easy feat and The Blacklist has earned that honor. Soon it will premiere its last batch of episodes and fans are totally surprised with the unexpected cancellation of the show. However, it was something that could happen, especially after being on the air for so many years.

During the last few months, there have been several cancellations by the creators of great shows that have survived for long seasons, such as Westworld and Manifest. It's time for James Spader to say goodbye to his iconic character, Raymond Reddington, after 10 years together.

The final season of the series will premiere on NBC and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. Also, in case you want to have a marathon before the new episodes that will premiere on Sunday, February 26, remember that Peacock has the entire ninth season available.

Why was The Blacklist cancelled?

The creators have been responsible for not continuing with another season after the tenth installment that is about to arrive. The decision was made based on the changes in the team that have taken place in recent years, especially the departure of Megan Boone and one of the people responsible for the series Jon Bokenkamp after season 8.

It is for this reason that the production company believes that the ideal time has come to give the story the closure it deserves. John Eisendrath, showrunner and executive producer of the series, confessed "After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we are honored to reach our conclusion. It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and charming Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI task force each week".