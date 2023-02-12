The creator of The Boys finally announced what will happen with the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series and it's time to finally end the mystery. Here, check if it has been renewed or canceled.

The future of The Boys remained uncertain until recently and fans couldn't wait any longer. Eric Kripke, creator of the series, has finally made reference to what will happen from now on with the story of the characters that have captivated an entire audience for almost four whole seasons.

It is still unknown when the fourth installment will arrive on the streaming platform, but it is estimated to be in the middle of the year, around July. Jeffrey Dean Morgan will join the cast of the gory superhero production, along with Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward, but it is still not known what roles the three actors will play.

Led by Antony Starr, the third season sets us in a new violent drama. Billy Butcher learned that he doesn't have long to live, and while there are no details on where things are headed for him, it's safe to assume that his revenge against Homelander and the Supes will reach new levels now that he knows he can go out in a blaze of glory if he wants to.

The Boys has been renewed for more seasons?

The fourth season promises to be much more bloody and bizarre than the last episodes of the third, so fans are still waiting for some hint of what might happen. However, they were not expecting Kripke to make so many announcements together on his social networks.

First, he revealed another of the titles they have given to an upcoming episode (#408). This one will be called Assassination Run and is written by Jessica Chou and David Reed. Just with the name we can imagine a little of what is to come, especially in terms of the amount of action and drama that the characters will live.

On the other hand, he also tweeted about the future of the series and announced that the fourth season is not the end, but that they are already developing some more. It is not known how many exactly but we know that at least one more season has already been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video and the production team.

So it's finally a fact, season 5 of The Boys is on its way! Get ready, because if the next edition will be worse than the previous one, we don't really know what to expect in the future episodes...