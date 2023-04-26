The upcoming adaptation of The Color Purple is destined for greatness. The musical will be produced by movie titans, including Spielberg, who will join Oprah. Here, check out all about the musical.

The Color Purple is one of the upcoming musical adaptations, which promises to be one of the best of the year. Starring great actors, such as Halle Bailey and Taraji P. Henson, the story will portray the story of an African-American woman's struggle.

It will not only have a large cast, but also a list of important behind-the-scenes figures. Oprah Winfrey and Scott Sanders will be the producers, while Blitz Bazawule will direct, based on a script by Marcus Gardley.

This is not the first time that the musical has been adapted; Steven Spielberg did it in 1985. Both the director and Quincy Jones will join the presenter as part of the production team. The project is being handled by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Who are the cast of The Color Purple?

The cast is stacked with great artists, actors and singers. Taraji P. Henson (The Karate Kid and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) will star, along with Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), H.E.R. (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Colman Domingo (Euphoria).

Here, check out the complete list of stars that make up the cast of The Color Purple and their respective roles:

Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery

Halle Bailey as Nettie

Corey Hawkins as Harpo

Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie

Colman Domingo as Mister

Louis Gossett Jr. as Old Mister

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama(as Aunjanue Ellis)

Danielle Brooks as Sofia

Stephen Hill as Buster

David Alan Grier as Rev. Avery

H.E.R. as Squeak

Deon Cole as Alfonso

Fantasia Barrino as Celie

Jon Batiste as Grady

Ciara as Adult Nettie

Tamela J. Mann as First Lady

Charles Green as Mayor

L. Warren Young as Domino player 3

What will The Color Purple musical movie be about?

The official synopsis published by IMDb describes the story as a musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel, which deals with the lifelong struggles of an African-American woman living in the South in the early 20th century.

When will The Color Purple be released in theaters?

The upcoming film, which promises to be one of the great revelations and a possible Oscar nominee, will be released on December 25, 2023. Just in time for Christmas. Warner Bros. Pictures will be in charge of bringing the adaptation of the musical to theaters.

It is likely that after a long time in theaters, the play will make its big debut on one of the most popular streaming platforms. One of the options could be HBO Max, which will soon be renamed just Max and will have a wider catalog.