Ed and Lorraine Warren will make their return to the big screen with a new case of paranormal events. Here, check to which streaming platform The Conjuring: Last Rites will arrive.

Although many production details are still under wraps, the fourth movie of The Conjuring already has a title and has been dubbed Last Rites. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are set to reprise their roles as paranormal investigator duo Ed and Lorraine Warren.

It has not been confirmed if this will be the last film in the franchise, but the actors have been set to return to their iconic characters for some time. The last installment, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, was released during 2022 and nothing else has been released since.

"We want to take our time to make sure we get it right and potentially conclude the saga. We want this to be the right story", screenwriter James Wan told Collider during an interview. This means it will be one of the scariest stories yet to be told from The Warren Files.

What streaming platform will The Conjuring: Last Rites be available on?

Although all the installments of the horror franchise are on a different platform, it is estimated that the fourth film will arrive on HBO Max, which will soon be renamed just Max. A release date has not yet been announced, so after spending some time in theaters, it will make its big debut on the service.