Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz is back on the small screen to bring a story of suspense and toxicity. Here, check out all about The Consultant.

Christoph Waltz is set to star in The Consultant. The 66-year-old actor has established himself as one of the best of his breed and has one of the most successful filmographies of the last 10 years. Now, it's time for him to step into the shoes of Regus Patoff, a boss ready to play macabre games with his employees.

The series is going to have multiple shades, as it will go from horror and navigate to black humor. Tony Basgallop is the creator, executive producer and showrunner. This is a good sign, as he has extensive experience with disturbing stories, this due to the fact that he created other great projects such as Servant for Apple TV+.

In addition, the show is executive produced by three-time Emmy nominee Matt Shakman (WandaVision). He was the one who took the helm during the first episode, so he is responsible for setting the tone from now on. Here, check everything about the new series...

What is The Consultant about?

The official synopsis of the series reads "Follows a relationship between employee and boss, asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive".

According to Collider, it is set in the world of game development and will follow a business consultant who is hired to improve the company's numbers. As the plot unfolds, he will become an unloved figure among Comp Ware employees and Regus Patoff won't mind if they label him a sociopath.

Who is the cast of The Consultant?

Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff

Nat Wolff as Craig

Aimee Carrero as Patti

Brittany O'Grady as Elaine

Sydney Mae Diaz as Raul

Sloane Avery as Rosie

Michael Charles Vaccaro as Iain

Erin Ruth Walker as Amy

Tatiana Zappardino as Janelle

Dianne Doan as Ghislane

Emily Berry as Dana

Henry Rhoades as Tokyo

Jake Manley as Patrice

Ryan Bravo as Eric

Ed Amatrudo as Father Stollen

Gloria John as Mama Sang

Brian Yoon as Sang

Rumur Kristina Knowles as Lois

When does The Consultant premiere?

The episodes will arrive in an unusual way for the streaming platform it is on and will be released on February 24 worldwide. The creators of the series decided to release them all together, instead of delivering one or more episodes at a time. This model is being abandoned by several platforms and especially by Netflix.

What platform will The Consultant be available on?

The first season of The Consultant will arrive on Amazon Prime Video and will feature eight episodes in total. Here, check out what the episodes will be called and how each one is numbered: