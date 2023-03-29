Outlander actor Sam Heughan and Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson will star in the upcoming psychological drama "The Couple Next Door," for Starz and Channel 4. Here, check out all you need to know about the series.

Outlander star Sam Heughan is not only returning for the series’ seventh season, he will also appear in an upcoming rom-com with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, the actor is keeping himself busy with a new project, the psychological drama “The Couple Next Door,” from Starz and Channel 4.

According to Deadline, the series will explore “the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires.” It’s being penned by David Allisson, while Dries Vos is directing.

The show is based on a Dutch series “New Neighbours," and it will distributed by Beta Film. The Scottish actor will star alongside Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson. Here, check out everything you need to know about the project.

What is the series about?

Per Deadline, the series follows “Evie and Pete, who move into an upscale neighborhood and find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. They find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka but after Danny and Evie share a passionate night together there is trouble ahead.”

Who is in the cast?

Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie

Alfred Enoch as Pete

Sam Heughan as Danny

Jessica De Gouw as Becka

Is there a release date for ‘The Couple Next Door’?

There’s no official release date yet. However, Deadline reports that filming has commenced in Leeds and Belgium. The series will have six episodes and it’s produced by Eagle Eye Drama (T Professor).