Tom Holland will step into the shoes of one of the most notorious assassins for the new version of The Crowded Room. Here, check out when the episodes will be released and how to watch them.

The Crowded Room is the new series that brings together several great actors and personifies one of America's most feared killers. Tom Holland will play Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested after his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.

The story is described as a "fictionalization of the crimes of Billy Milligan", who was known as The Campus Rapist and had 24 different personalities. The thriller is developed based on interviews with Rya Goodwin, who is played by Amanda Seyfried.

During an interview, the actor who stars in the series, assured that he almost went so far as to shave his head during filming. "I remember having a slump at home and thinking 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character,'" he said.

How many episodes does The Crowded Room have?

The Crowded Room will have a total of 10 episodes. Tom Holland will appear in all of them, while the rest of his co-stars will appear gradually. Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott and Henry Eikenberry round out the cast.

When will the episodes of The Crowded Room be released?

The series will arrive on the Apple TV streaming platform on Friday, June 9. The premiere format chosen is to release the episodes on a weekly basis. On the premiere day, the first three episodes will be presented, and then one episode will be released each week.

Here, check the schedule of The Crowded Room episodes: