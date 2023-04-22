Netflix's new political thriller, The Diplomat, has been ganing viewers and fans. The series stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, an American ambassdor in the UK, who will have to juggle her career and her personal life. Check out if the series will have a second season.

Keri Russell’s new series ‘The Diplomat’ is the latest hit for Netflix, among their new releases of April. The story follows Kate Wyler, the newly appointed American ambassador to the United Kingdom. While she tries to avoid an international incident, she is also being secretly considered for the vice-presidency.

However, Russell’s character must also deal with personal matters, such as her estranged husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), also a politician who doesn’t feel comfortable with his wife in such a privileged position.

Ali Ahn, David Gyasi, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh complete the cast of this thrilling series, which ends with a cliffhanger. With an open finale, many fans want to know if the series is getting a second season. Here’s everything we know about the continuation.

Will The Diplomat get a second season?

Per Screen Rant, the series creator and showrunner Debora Cahn addressed the possibility of a second season. She told the outlet she likes “long-form storytelling” and she “certainly” hopes the series continues, saying that she has a “lot of ideas about where it would go.”

Cahn, who also worked as executive producer and showrunner for Homeland, also talked about doing other seasons in other countries. “(...) I don’t know that we would ever run out of stories in London. But if we did, there are other countries. I’m okay going to Paris for a couple of years. I’ll be alright with that.”

While Netflix hasn’t announced anything official, there’s hope for fans of The Diplomat. The streamer recently renewed The Night Agent within a week of its premiere due to the exceptional success with the audience.