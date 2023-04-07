Drew Barrymore has not only created a great career as an actress, but has also established herself as one of the best hosts on television. Here, check out the schedule and who will be the next guests on her talk show.

Drew Barrymore has proven to be one of the most multifaceted and prolific women in the entertainment industry, as she has not only created one of the most successful careers among her peers, but has also established herself as one of the best hosts, even competing with Jimmy Fallon.

[Watch The Drew Barrymore Show online on Paramount+]

We will soon be seeing her unleash these skills on the 2023 edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will take place on Sunday night, May 7 on the channel itself and on Paramount+, who is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed again to continue with more seasons through 2024, so we'll still have plenty more to see from the actress. CBS Media Ventures revealed that the show averages nearly half a million viewers every year, so its continuation on the air was to be expected.

The Drew Barrymore Show: Weekly schedule and upcoming guests

Actress and producer Drew Barrymore's iconic interview and segment program airs episodes almost every day, except Saturdays and Sundays. CBS is in charge of airing the show, but it is also available on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

During the third season it had great guests such as President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden. The list is quite long and not only includes important political figures, but also artists, chefs, makeup artists, actresses and many more. Some of them have been George Clooney, Michelle Obama, Cameron Diaz and Chris Pratt.

Here, check out the schedule and the next guests per week:

Week of April 03

Monday — April 03: Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, "Corn Kid" Tariq and Emmy Eaton

Tuesday — April 04: Chris Pratt and Brandon Marshall

Wednesday — April 05: Keegan-Michael Key

Thursday — April 06: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe and Christine Ko

Friday — April 07: Tituss Burgess and Katie Sturino

*This article will be updated on a weekly basis as artists are confirmed.