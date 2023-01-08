The Exorcist has changed the world and the entertainment industry since its release in the 1970s. Now, it's time for a new generation to be frightened by a sequel to the horror classic. Here, check out all about the new version.

The Exorcist is a fact and a new trilogy is on the way. It has been confirmed that it will not be a remake, but a sequel to the original 1973 film, which starred Linda Blair. The horror franchise is about to expand and the first installment will be directed by David Gordon Green (Halloween Ends).

Blumhouse is in charge of the production, along with Morgan Creek Entertainment. The script will be in the hands of Scott Teems and Peter Sattler, although the characters will be based on the creation of William Peter Blatty. Blatty was the writer of the original story that was all the rage around the world, marking a before and after in the industry.

The first film is scheduled to be released on the 50th anniversary of the classic horror film's release, so it will have a special spice. The original has garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture, and in total has earned $441 million at the box office. Well, no less is expected from the sequel...

Who is the cast of The Exorcist?

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) will star in this new trilogy of The Exorcist and will be joined by several other stars, including Ellen Burstyn, who will return to play the role of Chris MacNeil. Nedim Jahić is the one who will do the voice of the demons.

So far little is known about the characters and actors, but it was revealed that Ann Dowd is also part of the cast in an unknown role. While Rory Gross will play Tyler, Amanda Beth a nurse, Richard Carr III a doctor, Nick Benas a neighbor, Nigel Barto another nurse and Heather Kantor a receptionist.

What is the new version of The Exorcist about?

The official synopsis of the film portrays "A 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forces her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her". There, Odom Jr. will play the father of a possessed child who, desperate for help, goes to McNeil.

When will The Exorcist be released?

So far only the release date of the first film of the new trilogy has been revealed, which is scheduled to be released in all theaters on October 13, 2023. The Exorcist will have a running time of two hours and one minute in total. It was also confirmed that the installment will be in color and that it is unlikely that we will see black and white scenes.

Will The Exorcist be available for streaming?

Universal Pictures, one of the major players involved in the project, teamed up with Peacock to create a $400 million-plus deal for the film's distribution. This means that after a considerable time in theaters, the film will make its debut on the streaming platform, although it is not yet known on what date.