‘The Flash’ is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, after several delays and production troubles. However, the movie will come out in June and fans finally got to watch the first trailer ahead of the Super Bowl. Check the funniest memes and reactions.

The long-awaited solo movie of the Flash is getting closer, after years of controversy (and legal trouble) surrounding its star Ezra Miller. However, the DC Universe blockbuster will finally come out on June 16, and fans just had its first extended preview with the trailer release ahead of the Super Bowl.

This film has been in development for a few years now, and it was originally set to be released in 2018. The movie has suffered several delays due to trouble with production itself, including changes to the script and switching directors, as well due to the pandemic-related issues and post-production crisis.

The version that will come out was helmed by Andy Muschietti (the fourth director attached to the project) and it was written by Christina Hodson. James Gunn, who took charge of DC Studios last year, said that The Flash was the ‘best superhero movie ever made’. But what do fans think of the trailer? Here’s the best memes and reactions.

‘The Flash’ trailer is revealed: Funniest memes and reactions

Alongside Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle and Ben Affleck complete the cast. However, with so many changes, as well as possible cameos being kept under wraps, there’s a lot of surprising coming. Here's fans reactions and you can check the full trailer below:

Here's the full trailer: