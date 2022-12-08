The day is finally here! The countdown to The Game Awards 2022 is over and many celebrities will be presenting the categories that will award credits to the best games of the year. Here, check out how, when and where to watch the ceremony streaming.

The Game Awards 2022 are just hours away and everyone has one big question: Who will win the award for best game of the year? Geoff Keighley, founder of the event, said that this edition will not only come with the awards, but will also advance several projects that have fans excited.

Some of these will be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Final Fantasy 16, two of the most anticipated promises. In addition, there will be several celebrities attending the event to present some of the new video games that will be adapted to the screen, such as The Last of Us. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be present and there may be a new trailer on the way.

On the other hand, there will also be impressive musical performances. Hozier and an orchestra will perform live for the first time the song Blood Upon the Snow from God of War Ragnarök. It is possible that many celebrities will attend the red carpet and take a walk on stage, as has happened in the past with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

How and where can The Game Awards be streamed?

The awards ceremony will be streamed live on the main platforms of the event and through the official pages, such as Youtube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. On the other hand, it will also be officially streamed on Steam, IGN, Gamespot and Trovo.

The event is scheduled to air on Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT. Some IMAX theaters have also joined the playback and will be broadcasting the most anticipated ceremony in the world of video games.