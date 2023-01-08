HBO historical drama 'The Gilded Age' was one of the best shows of last year. Here, check out everything we know about the upcoming second season such as potential release date, cast, plot and more.

The Gilded Age was one of the “hidden” gems of TV last year. While successful, maybe it didn’t become as popular as other shows such as ‘Bridgerton’ but it’s totally worth it for its costume design, storylines and acting.

The HBO series is set in New York City, during the 19th Century, and it follows Marian Brook, who finds herself forced to move to the big apple to live with her wealthy Aunts, changing her life forever. The drama centers on the battle between the old money and the “nouveau riche” that change American society.

Luckily for fans, the show has already been renewed for a second season. Here, check out everything we know about the next chapter of this historical story that also includes a fair-share of romance.

When is Season 2 of The Gilded Age coming out?

A potential release date has been under wraps. However, fans expected that the second season could come out during the first months of the year, as the first season came out in January 2022. What we do know is that filming is done, so the series is in post-production.

Who is returning to Season 2 of The Gilded Age?

Almost every member of the main cast is returning for the second season. The only absence will be Thomas Cocquerel, who played Tom Raikes, as his character and Marian ended their relationship in Season 1. Meanwhile, new faces include Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard.

Also, Deadline reported that Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ben Lamb, Matilda Lawler, Dakin Mathews, Michael Braugher, and Nicole Brydon Bloom will be joining as guest stars. Here is the confirmed cast:

Christine Baranski (as Agnes Van Rhijn)

Cynthia Nixon (as Ada Brook)

Louisa Jacobson (as Marian Brook)

Blake Ritson (as Oscar Van Rhijn)

Carrie Coon (as Bertha Russell)

Morgan Spector (as Geroge Russell)

Taissa Farmiga (as Gladys Russell)

Harry Richardson (as Larry Russell)

Denée Benton (as Peggy Scott)

Simon Jones (as Bannister)

Jack Gilpin (as Church)

Rebeca Haden (as Flora McNeil)

Robert Sean Leonard (as Reverend Matthew Forte)

Laura Benanti (as Susan Blane)

Nicole Brydon Bloom (as Caroline Stuyvesant)

Michael Braugher (as Booker T. Washington)

Christopher Denham (as Robert McNeil)

David Furr (as Dashiell Montgomery)

Ben Lamb (The Duke of Buckingham)

Matilda Lawler (as Frances Montgomery)

Dakin Mathews (as Mr. Winterton)

The Gilded Age: What has the team said about Season 2?

Creator and writer Julian Fellowes offered some insight of what fans can expect in the upcoming second season of ‘The Gilded Age.’ Talking with US Magazine, he said that he listens what fans want but he doesn’t get influenced by it:

“When fans get involved with the characters, which is what you’re striving for, really, they will ask you to do is to make their favourite character happy. That is the request that I get. ‘Make so and so happy, make her happy, make him happy,’ and of course, if you’ve made everyone happy, there wouldn’t be much to watch. You’d just tune in to see a group of happy people having a nice time.”