The 2022 FIFA World Cup is approaching its final stages, with only eight teams remaining in search for the trophy. One of those is the Argentina’s national team, who is led by the PSG star Lionel Messi. La Albiceleste is loved by many people around the world, including a Hollywood actor.

In Qatar, Argentina has one of the loudest fans, who had created an anthem to support their team during the tournament. But, not only Argentinians are rooting for Messi’s success. Sports stars such as Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka have expressed their love for La Albiceleste.

Also, Harry Styles celebrated Argentina’s win over Australia during his concert in Buenos Aires. However, one actor has been one of the most beloved fans of the team throughout the tournament on social media.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse is fan of Messi and Argentina

Christopher Mintz-Plasse is most known for his work at Superbad. The 33-year-old actor has been very vocal about his support for Argentina, and everytime Lionel Scaloni’s team is playing, he shows off his love for them.

However, this isn’t new. He also traveled to Brazil in 2014 with an Argentina team shirt, and the picture has resurfaced for this event as well. The Twitter account @nocontextfooty shared the photos, and the actor did not hesitate to retweet.

When Argentina played against Mexico, Mintz-Plasse uploaded different posts on Twitter that went viral. The South American team will now play against the Netherlands on Friday to try to get a place in the World Cup semi-finals.