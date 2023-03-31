Camila Mendes and Jenna Ortega will work together to bring to life The House of Bernarda Alba, one of Federico Garcia Lorca's most popular plays. Here, check out all about the movie.

Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday and Scream) will join forces for the first time to bring to life one of Federico Garcia Lorca's most popular plays: The House of Bernarda Alba. Although the stars have not yet confirmed their presence, rumors have already begun to circulate and have gained momentum.

The new adaptation will be produced by A24, the recently successful production company responsible for the Oscar-nominated The Whale and the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once. The studio will adapt the story in a different location and will take place several miles away from the original setting.

The work is part of a trilogy, which is completed with Yerma and Blood Wedding. According to the blog Infoliteraria, the author tries to vindicate the position of women in the rural environment of the years before the Civil War. Here, check the possible release date and plot...

What is The House of Bernarda Alba about?

It will be set in Latin Miami and will tell the story of a family led by Bernarda Alba, who after the death of her husband must be the new iron hand of the house, while she goes through the mourning with her five daughters (Angustias, Magdalena, Amelia, Martirio and Adela).

When could The House of Bernarda Alba be released?

As development of the project or filming has not yet begun, it is not known exactly when it will hit the big screen or on which streaming platform it will be added. But should everything go as planned, we could be seeing the actress duo starring in the film sometime in 2024 or 2025.