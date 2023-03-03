The Hunger Games are back with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and we are about to witness how the districts embrace a young Snow before he became the tyrant we all know. But first, what better than a marathon. Here, check out how to watch the saga in streaming.

More than 10 years after the premiere of The Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen's universe is about to get bigger. This year will see the release of the prequel that many have been waiting for, entitled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will star Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.

They will be playing Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird. The story will take place several decades before the adventures of the heroes Peeta Mellark and Katniss. It will focus on the famous President Snow but many years before reaching that position and we will see how being an ambitious young man ends up becoming the tyrant leader of Panem.

The cast of the new film, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, is getting bigger and more luxurious. Hunter Schafer, who played Jules in Euphoria, was the latest addition and will be playing Tigris Snow, the cousin of Coriolanus Snow and an old acquaintance of Cressida and Plutarch Heavensbee who resides in the Capitol.

How and where to watch The Hunger Games by streaming

The Hunger Games (2012) – Available on Netflix.

Every year in the ruins of what was once North America, the nation of Panem forces each of its twelve districts to send a teenage boy and girl to compete in the Hunger Games. Part twisted entertainment, part government intimidation tactic, the Hunger Games are a nationally televised event in which “Tributes” must fight with one another until one survivor remains.

Pitted against highly-trained Tributes who have prepared for these Games their entire lives, Katniss is forced to rely upon her sharp instincts as well as the mentorship of drunken former victor Haymitch Abernathy. If she’s ever to return home to District 12, Katniss must make impossible choices in the arena that weigh survival against humanity and life against love. The world will be watching.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) – Available on Netflix.

Katniss Everdeen has returned home safe after winning the 74th Annual Hunger Games along with fellow tribute Peeta Mellark. Winning means that they must turn around and leave their family and close friends, embarking on a “Victor’s Tour” of the districts.

Along the way Katniss senses that a rebellion is simmering, but the Capitol is still very much in control as President Snow prepares the 75th Annual Hunger Games (The Quarter Quell) - a competition that could change Panem forever.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014) – Available on Netflix.

Katniss Everdeen finds herself in District 13 after shattering the games forever. Under the leadership of Commander Coin and the advice of her most loyal friends, Katniss spreads her wings as she fights to save Peeta Mellark and a nation buoyed by her bravery.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

With the nation of Panem in a full scale war, Katniss confronts President Snow in the final showdown. Teamed with a group of her closest friends – including Gale, Finnick, and Peeta – Katniss goes off on a mission with the unit from District 13 as they risk their lives to stage an assassination attempt on President Snow who has become increasingly obsessed with destroying her. The mortal traps, enemies, and moral choices that await Katniss will challenge her more than any arena she faced in The Hunger Games.