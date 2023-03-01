It finally looks like The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue is on its way and it won't be long before it hits the big screen. Here, check out when V.E. Schwab's story could be released and more.

During November 2021, it was confirmed that one of the best-selling science fiction novels would be coming to the big screen. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, written by V.E. Schwab, will have its own adaptation and fans have already had to wait almost two years without knowing much news about the project. However, it looks like there is finally some news.

Augustine Frizzell, who has directed films such as The Last Letter from Your Lover, is set to embark on a new journey and will not only be serving in the role of director, but will also be writing the screenplay with her husband, filmmaker David Lowery. Many of the author's books are being turned into adaptations, such as Shades of Magic and City of Ghosts.

The plot will follow the life of a woman who makes a deal with the devil to achieve immortality, but in exchange she will be condemned to be forgotten by everyone she meets and to give up her soul. 300 years later, everything changes when Addie LaRue meets a man who remembers her name.

When could The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue be released?

It is not yet known exactly when The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue will hit the big screen, but it is estimated to be sometime in 2023. During September 2022, Schwab confirmed with a photo on social media that the script for the adaptation was ready, making it one step closer to filming.

eOne was who acquired the rights to the film during 2020 and everything indicated that it would be produced by Gerard Butler's company G-Base. So the actor will be producer, along with the author, Alan Siegel and Danielle Robinson. Ilda Diffley will executive produce, while Jillian Share, Laurel Thomson and Ashley Alexander will oversee eOne, Variety confirmed.