The Invite is the new comedy that will star the Ant-Man actor and the actress who plays Lois Lane in Man of Steel. Here, check out all about the upcoming film.

The Invite brings together two acting geniuses, Paul Rudd and Amy Adams. Coming out of the superhero movies, the actors finally closed a deal to star in the comedy directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

Deadline confirmed the news, also reporting that the film will be based on the Spanish comedy Sentimental by author Cesc Gay. FilmNation Entertainment and Permut Presentations are attached to the project.

Emmy Rashida Jones and Will McCormack will write the script. It is expected to be one of the best productions of the year, not only because of its cast, but also because of how attractive its plot has been in different parts of the world, with the sales of the novel.

Who is the cast of The Invite?

Paul Rudd and Amy Adams will play Joe and Angela, a married couple of 15 years. They will not take the lead role alone, as Tessa Thompson joined the cast as Kayla. No word yet on who will play Shane, the Creed actress' partner.

What is The Invite about?

As confirmed by several media outlets, the story will follow the marriage of Joe and Angela, who after 15 years together realize that their relationship is no longer the same and they are stuck. Desperate to talk about their problems, Angela decides to invite her neighbors, Shane and Kayla. As the evening progresses, they realize that their neighbors have a rather boisterous life and organize weekly orgies.

When will The Invite be released?

It has not yet been announced when The Invite will be released in theaters or if it will debut on a streaming platform, so we will have to wait for the exact date. However, it is estimated that it could arrive sometime in 2024.