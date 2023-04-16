The Last Kingdom seemed to be one of the most popular stories but Netflix opted to cancel it after five seasons. Here, check out why it didn't renew it and why it released a movie instead.

The Last Kingdom arrived on the streaming platform to cause a furor during 2015 and managed to survive for five seasons. Very much in the style of Vikings, the series was a historical drama set in medieval Britain, based on the novels written by Bernard Cornwell and titled The Saxon Stories. Despite being canceled, this month it released a movie, called Seven Kings Must Die.

Starring Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bamburgh, David Dawson as King Alfred, Tobias Santelmann as Ragnar the Younger and other great actors, the plot was set in the historical England of 800-900AD. Although the main character was fictional, his lands and the figures of Ubbe and Guthrum are real.

The conflict between Vikings and Saxons for the control of the land was a great success on Netflix during its first installment, but many were surprised when a second part with eight episodes was announced. The same happened with its next three seasons, but the service announced that the fifth would be the last in 2021.

Why did Netflix cancel The Last Kingdom?

Netflix decided not to continue renewing The Last Kingdom after five seasons, because the story seemed to have come to an end and the number of viewers was no longer the same. Many of its followers believed that the story had ended after the second installment, but the platform gave life to the show for three more editions.

Why was a movie of The Last Kingdom released?

Seven Kings Must Die is a sort of bonus track for fans of the Netflix series and this one will portray the end of the story for the main characters. The production adapted the remaining three books of the literary saga, so there is quite a bit of story in less than two and a half hours of film. Alexander Dreymon has returned as the lead, to bring Uthred to life one last time.

Producer Nigel Marchant gave the reasons for making the film and it was quite simple. He said that although the series ended without leaving any loose ends, "there was always one more story we wanted to tell".

What is The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die about?

The official synopsis of the film, which is available on Netflix, reads "For a century, war between the inhabitants of England and Danish invaders has ravaged the islands. Now, a fragile peace reigns in a country almost completely united. Only Uhtred of Bebbanburg resists linking Nortumbria to the throne. But after the death of King Edward, the conflict between the two potential heirs to the crown, Aethelstan and Aelfweard, threatens to undermine that stability".