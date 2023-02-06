‘The Last of Us’ is the latest HBO series to become a hit. Despite the the grow of the vievership rankings each week, the show will change its schedule for this week. Check out when will the fifth episode will be available.

The Last Of Us: When is the release date for Episode 5?

‘The Last of Us’ is the latest HBO series to become an absolute success, following the steps of other recent hits such as ‘Euphoria,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The White Lotus.’ While the network has a weekly schedule for the episode’s releases, there’s going to be changes for the fifth episode due to the Super Bowl LVII.

The post-apocalyptic series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, has received great reviews, and the third episode has generated widespread praise for its portrayal of a gay couple’s relationship. However, not only critics are enchanted.

Audiences have also been growing with each episode. The third episode was viewed by 6.4 million cross-platform viewers. It has been averaging more than 15 million viewers across all platforms and has been renewed for a second season.

When will the fifth episode of ‘The Last of Us’ come out?

Episode five will be available on HBO Max and HBO On Demand starting this Friday, Feb. 10, at 9 a.m. ET to avoid competing with the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it will air on the cable network as usual on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

However, fans have noticed that the finale of the show will compete with the 2023 Oscars. Unless, of course, HBO is preparing a similar strategy. It already aired during the 2023 Grammy telecast, which was viewed by 12.4 million viewers, their biggest audience in three years, per Billboard.