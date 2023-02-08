The fifth episode of The Last of Us will have a special date this week and will be moved up a couple of days. Here, check out how and when to watch the new HBO series.

The Last of Us has been one of HBO's biggest hits and the grand finale of the first season is just around the corner. The next episode to be released is the fifth and is titled "Endure and Survive". As we saw in the short teaser, Ellie and Joel are in for a big surprise, especially after they were ambushed in the building they were hiding in.

The adaptation's audience keeps growing and the arrival of a second season has already been announced. Many viewers have rated the third episode, titled Long Long Time, as one of the best in television history and the production has earned the distinction of being the most successful series to date.

After this week's premiere, there are only 4 episodes left to witness the grand finale. The plot of the new episodes has not yet been revealed, but it is estimated that it will cover what little remains of the first game and the vast majority of the second. "I think the amount of story we have left to cover would be more than one season of television", said Craig Mazin.

How to watch episode 5 of The Last of Us

HBO will release Endure and Survive, the fifth episode, on Friday, February 10 instead of Sunday. This is due to the arrival of a big event that could affect the audience numbers of the new episode of the series. It will premiere on the channel and the streaming platform at the same time and will be available starting at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Why did episode 5 come early?

The production company decided to release the fifth episode two days earlier due to the Super Bowl 2023. This year, the massive sporting event will take place on Sunday, February 12, so it was going to coincide with The Last of Us schedule. This is the first time Rihanna will be in charge of starring in the Halftime Show and here you can check more about the guest artists.