The new adaptation of one of the most famous video games has been a hit since its premiere on January 15. It's time to see what the end of season 1 will bring, so here you can check when and where to watch the last episode of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us: How and when to watch the season finale

The Last of Us has not only established itself as one of HBO's most anticipated series, but also one of the most watched series on the platform in recent times. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game, which has fascinated fans since its first episode.

The series portrays the story shown in the first video game, where we see how the main characters develop the plot twenty years after a massive fungal infection was caused by a mutation of the Cordyceps fungus, causing a worldwide pandemic. It causes its victims to transform into cannibalistic creatures without consciousness, much like zombies.

After the success of the episodes released so far, the arrival of a second season has already been confirmed. The young actress who plays Ellie was one of the first to announce the news on her social networks, where she posted "I FORGOT ABOUT TWITTER FOR A SECOND but you heard about season two right? I’m taking a ride with my best frienddddd (again) :)".

When will the final episode of the first season of The Last of Us be released?

Although the runtime of the episodes varied as they premiered, they all have a fixed release time. HBO will begin airing the final episode at 9 PM ET on its channel and streaming platform. The title of the big denouement has not yet been announced but will premiere on Sunday, March 12.

Here, check all the episodes with their respective release dates and titles: