It's a fact! The hit series from HBO and Naughty Dog will have a second season. According to its creators, we probably won't see the end for a long time. Here, check out all about the new upcoming episodes.

Although several episodes of the first season of The Last of Us have yet to be released, HBO has already renewed it for a second season. Which means we'll once again see Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel trying to survive a post-apocalyptic world, while battling fireflies and FEDRA, as well as all the other dangers out there.

“I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!", Neil Druckmann said.

The final episode is scheduled for release on March 12 at 9 PM on all of the production company's platforms. Many viewers have labeled the third episode, titled Long Long Time, as one of the best made in television history and the series has earned the distinction of being the most successful series to date.

What will the second season be about?

Being a short series of only 10 episodes, the plot could not cover everything that happened in the first game during season one. So it is likely that they will continue with the first installment for a few more episodes until they reach the end and begin to tell what happened in the second game, called The Last of Us II.

The official plot has not yet been revealed but the creators have spoken about the future of the show and what they intend to do with the story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creators have hinted that the new episodes will cover much of the events of the game's sequel, so we will have new characters, such as Abby.

Craig Mazin confirmed that "the first season covers the events of the first game" and in reference to the second, he assured "I think the amount of story we have left to cover would be more than one season of television. So, assuming we can go ahead, the idea would be to do more than one more season. But this is not the kind of series that is going to be seven seasons".

Who is the cast of the second season?

So far, the only two confirmed to return for the second season are Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, who will continue to play the duo of Ellie and Joel. The 19-year-old actress was one of the first to post on her social networks about the long-awaited news.

In the first season we saw how Gabriel Luna played Tommy Miller, the brother of one of the main characters. While Merle Dandridge gave life to the leader of the fireflies, Marlene. It is not yet known if they have already confirmed their presence in the next episodes but it is expected that during the next few months it will be revealed who will continue in the series.

When could the second season be released?

It is not yet known exactly when the new episodes will arrive, but they could take months, which means that it is feasible that until 2024 we will not see anything new. Mazin and Druckmann did not confirm anything for the moment, but they did make reference to how much new material could be released.

Both assured in an interview that "The amount of story that's left, that we haven't covered, would be more than a season of television. So yes, assuming we can go ahead, the idea would be to do more than just one more season".