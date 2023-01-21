‘The Last Of Us’ premiered last week with all the success that was expected, including a 4.3 millon viewership. If you don't want to miss the second episode of this post-apocalyptic drama, check out when and how to watch it or stream it.

‘The Last Of Us’ premiered last week with all the success that was expected. The show is highly rated on the reviews’ aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and fans of the video game appreciated the well-adapted scenes.

The post-apocalyptic drama stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, who is a smuggler living in a quarantine zone after losing his daughter decades ago, when the zombie outbreak was beginning. Now, he has to protect Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who is immune to the disease.

According to Nielsen and first-party data, the premiere of ‘The Last of Us’ drew a record of 4.7 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms, reported Variety. Check out when and how to watch the second episode, as well as the runtime.

When and where to watch or stream ‘The Last of Us’ - Episode 2

The second episode of ‘The Last of Us’ will air on Sunday, January 22 on HBO at 9 PM (ET). You can also stream it live on HBO Max, where you can re-watch it anytime you want. On the network, it will also be available three times after the premiere.

Also, while the first episode of the series was 1 hour and 25 minutes long, this second episode has a runtime of 56 minutes long. It’s titled “Infected,” and it follows directly from the events of the first episode, which saw Joel (Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) agreeing to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey) to the Fireflies.