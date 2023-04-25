The Last of Us has confirmed the arrival of new episodes and it is rumored that Elizabeth Olsen, one of the most popular actresses, could join the cast. Here, check if this is true.

Elizabeth Olsen has built a great career and 2023 in particular has been a great year for her. We've seen her earn her place as a major star in the MCU and debut her own series. The plot mutated and she ended up as the villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now, it seems that the 34-year-old actress will venture into the post-apocalyptic world, where she will have to fight against different types of zombies. The creators of The Last of Us have confirmed the arrival of a second season to HBO, so there will be new characters.

According to several rumors, the Marvel star will join the cast and share the screen with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the series' protaognists. This theory began to gain more traction on social networks during the last few weeks and here, check out what is known about it.

Will Elizabeth Olsen join The Last of Us?

Although so far it was only a rumor that has taken much relevance on Twitter, this was encouraged by a publication of THR, according to several sources. The prestigious media that publishes news of culture and entertainment would have uploaded an article confirming the presence of the actress in the second season.

However, this was quickly eliminated. It was believed that she would be playing Abby and that she had even auditioned for the role, but this was denied. So we will have to wait until Elizabeth herself, her agent or a member of the cast confirms whether or not she will be in the new episodes.