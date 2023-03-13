While the Oscars were on, ‘The Last Of Us’ was airing its Season 1 finale and got the show’s biggest audience to date. Check out the viewership record that the series broke for HBO, surpassing 'House of The Dragon.'

While the Oscars were on, ‘The Last Of Us’ was airing its Season 1 finale and got the show’s biggest audience to date. By now, the series, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, has steadily grown its audience and now it has broken a record for HBO.

The network is known for creating some of the best series, from classics such as ‘The Sopranos’ to their newest titles including ‘Games of Thrones,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and ‘House of the Dragon,’ among others.

While the Games of Thrones’ spin-off was the most-watched series of the network after its premiere last year, the video game adaptation has already surpassed it. Here, check out the impressive viewership that the first season of ‘The Last Of Us’ earned.

'The Last Of Us’ viewership record for HBO

Sunday’s finale averaged 8.2 million viewers across all platforms for HBO, up slightly from the previous week’s 8.1 million and an opening-night high for the first season. According to the network, the series grew steadily with every episode, and is averaging 30.4 million viewers.

That means that the series has surpassed the 29 million cross-platform viewers over the course of its run of the first season of ‘The House of the Dragon.’ Also, the numbers of the finale are even more impressive as they competed with the Oscars. However, per HBO, the majority of the people watch the series on HBO Max.

On the other hand, the series creators already confirmed that they will adapt the Part II of the videogame in “multiple seasons,” meaning that fans can expect more of Joel and Ellie. Here, check out everything we know about Season 2 so far.