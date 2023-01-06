HBO is ready to premiere one of the most anticipated series of the year, The Last of Us, where Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are set to take the lead roles in the adaptation. Here, check out when all the episodes of the first season will be released.

'The Last of Us' schedule: When will the episodes be released on HBO Max?

The Last of Us is set to be the first big premiere of the year and its stars are already warming up for what will be one of the most important premieres. The adaptation of Naughty Dog's popular game was billed as the largest television production in Canadian history, as it was filmed in Calgary, Alberta.

The plot will tell how an adult who lost his daughter and a teenage girl connect through the harshness of the world they live in and are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers, during a journey through post-pandemic America. The context takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are the two figures who will be in charge of carrying the story, in the roles of Joel and Ellie. The series will portray everything that happens in the first game, so we will know all the types of zombies that are seen during the plot, such as runners, stalkers, clickers and bloaters.

When are the episodes of The Last of Us released?

The first season of the series will have 9 episodes in total and will be released weekly. During the premiere week, before the pilot, it will also be possible to see the red carpet and some interviews with the figures involved in the project.

The premiere red carpet will take place on Monday the 9th at 5:30 PM PT in Westwood, California. While the world premiere will be at 6 PM PT (fans can get free tickets through 1iota.com).

One of the latest details to be revealed was the total length of the first episode, which will be 85 minutes, meaning that we will have 1 hour and 25 minutes of material to enjoy. Here, check out the complete premiere schedule for the entire first season: