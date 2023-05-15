If you are confused how the whole fusion system works this video has all the details on how to fix everything related to fusions. Check here the full guide.

The Legend of Zelda Video Guide: How to fuse weapons in Tears of the Kingdom?

Finally The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out and fans want to know everything related to what is tagged as the best release of 2023.

Tears of the Kingdom is a sequel to the 2017 game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with most aspects of the 2017 game as the open world system.

So far this game has received top notch scores, on GameSpot 10/10 and IGN 10/10 while only three companies gave it less than ten points or five stars, Eurogamer, Digital Trends and Game Informer.

How to fuse weapons in Tears of the Kingdom?

Fusing weapons is relatively easy, only holding down the left bumper will open the radial menu in the game, in that same menu is the option or ability to fuse. Besides weapons, it is also possible to fuse almost anything like rocks with sticks, tomatoes with swords.

To unfuse weapons and keep the items intact you have to complete the Great Sky Island, once the quest is finished, for unfuse items the place is Tarrey Town, specifically in Pelison there is an NPC called Goron the child who is in charge of unfuse items at 20 rupees per item.

Another option to unfuse items is to destroy the fused items, by selecting the fused items and choosing the “Destroy Fused Material” option, but the items will no longer be available.