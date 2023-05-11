Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston will join forces to adapt one of the best-known stories by horror master Stephen King. Here, check out everything you need to know about The Life of Chuck.

Cannes will be full of great proposals this year and one of them will be one of Stephen King's most popular works. The author is used to his stories ending up in adaptations, but this time it is the turn of The Life of Chuck and the hand of two great actors: Tom Hiddleston (Loki and Thor) and Mark Hamill (Star Wars).

Mike Flanagan will be in charge of the direction and it has been confirmed that the plot will be based on the story of the anthology If It Bleeds. The director is certainly no stranger to the genre, as we have previously seen him work on major productions. Some of them are The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep and Midnight Mass.

Not only is the writer ready to bring this part of the story to fruition, but he also has several releases pending this year. The Boogeyman will hit the big screen on June 2, while Salem's Lot has been available since April and The Monkey is a future project. Pet Sematary is also back with a reboot, to be directed by Lindsey Beer.

What is The Life of Chuck about?

The story is told in three acts, going from front to back. Now it's time to look at Chuck's death, which has been quite poetic and savage. So we'll begin by seeing him suffer a brain tumor at age 39 and end with his childhood in a presumably haunted house.

Deadline reported that the film will adapt three separate stories linked together to tell the biography of Charles Krantz, who will be played by Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston. While Mark Hamill will take a slightly more minor role as the grandfather of the main character, Albie.

When will The Life of Chuck be released?

Not much is known about the project yet, other than its protagonists and plot. The Life of Chuck is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. However, it is likely that we will have more news during the 2023 Cannes International Film Festival, which runs from Tuesday, May 16 through Saturday, May 27.