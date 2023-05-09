The countdown to the premiere of The Little Mermaid has begun and it's only a few weeks away. In the meantime, here you can check out how much money the actors made for the new version of the classic.

The Little Mermaid is undoubtedly the most anticipated live-action film of the year, not only because it is the story that won over an entire generation, but also because of all the changes that have been made to the plot. Halle Bailey will star in the movie and will play the role of Ariel, one of Disney's favorite princesses.

On Monday, May 8, the world premiere took place with all the cast members at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and we were treated to some great moments. The 23-year-old actress spoke to the press and said she feels very fortunate to be able to play such an important role, as well as the cultural impact of playing the princess in the new version.

"I'm honored to be a part of this and to be one of the Disney princesses now. Because to me, Brandy was Cinderella and Annika Rose was another one of my favorite princesses, Tiana. I mean, the fact that I get to continue this and live on with this kind of legacy is really exciting, and I'm grateful", she said.

What was the salary of the cast for The Little Mermaid?

The new live-action version of the Disney classic had a big budget of $150 million. Despite all the negative comments made against the casting choices, it is expected to be one of the most watched films of the year and also one of the highest grossing for the film company. According to various reports, it is believed that The Little Mermaid will generate $110 million in its premiere alone.

Here, check out how much the actors were paid for their respective roles (according to ShowBiz Galore):